A Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection is coming next month, and it includes licensed audio of an iconic Biggie freestyle.

The late rapper’s estate has partnered with the crypto platform OneOf for the NFT collection, titled Sky’s the Limit: The Notorious B.I.G. Collection.

The collection will include special 3D figurine characters inspired by Biggie’s life, lyrics, and style. The main draw will probably be that any NFT purchase comes with the rights to licence audio of the iconic freestyle that Biggie performed on a Brooklyn street corner when he was just 17-years-old. The audio hasn’t been released or made available for download or sample until now.

“Biggie’s music is a very important part of hip-hop culture and it’s global impact,” Wayne Barrow, manager of Voletta Wallace/the Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, said.

“Our business partner, Elliot Osagie of Willingie Inc, came up with the concept of coming together with OneOf to share the infamous freestyle that showcased to the world the icon that Biggie would soon become through an NFT, and sharing it with his fans in this way we are certain would make him proud.”

You can check out the full collection at the OneOf website from July 25th, while you can watch the aforementioned iconic freestyle below.

The last few months has seen a lot of Biggie remembrance, with March 9th marking the 25th anniversary of his tragic death. On May 21st, New York City’s Empire State Building was lit up in red and white, accompanied by a spinning crown, to pay tribute to Biggie’s seminal debut album Ready to Die.

A limited edition vinyl of his second and final studio album, Life After Death, was also released, featuring eight LPs and a massive booklet of rare pictures from the album’s cover shoot.

