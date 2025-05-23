Melbourne garage-rock trio The Grogans are back with Stagger, their fifth album in six years, proof they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

“This record has been another journey to make. Different to others in the past,” the band shared on social media. “For us, writing, playing, recording and loving music isn’t ‘easy’ but god it feels right. Each record marks a period of time and a headspace we were in, and that’s special to us. Stagger is no different.”

They add: “Each track is so different to each other and in our opinion it felt staggered and eclectic yet cohesive. It ain’t about how much music you put out and it ain’t about how perfect it is, that’s why we thrive off making music, there is no right or wrong. We love this, we love each other and we love you all. We are only just getting started.”

Stagger finds the trio — Quin Grunden (vocals, guitar), Angus Vasic (guitar), and Jordan Lewis (drums) — mixing up their sound with a patchwork of styles, all while keeping that live-show energy alive. Lyrically, the album touches on mental health, self-care, relationships, and the odd love song.

In their pursuit of pushing boundaries, The Grogans worked with Joseph Carra of Crystal Mastering, who has previously worked with Aussie rock legends King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Amyl and the Sniffers, and folk stars The Teskey Brothers.

The Grogans were recently featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music series, which praised the garage-rock trio as “a group with a seemingly inexhaustible supply of melodic, fuzz-drenched riffs, The Grogans have won their legion of fans the old-fashioned way: with an admirable work ethic that has seen them relentlessly tour around the country, wowing crowds with their impressive arsenal of hooky earworms.”

The Grogans’ Stagger is out via CW Records.