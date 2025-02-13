Hunter Valley’s The Gum Ball festival is turbocharging its 20th anniversary in late April with another 17 acts in its second lineup announcement.
Aussie hip hop stars The Herd lead the collection of acts added to the bill, alongside Liz Stringer and a reunion from Brisbane folk legends The Gin Club. The remaining members of American alternative rock band Morphine – known as Vapors of Morphine – are also heading to Dashville.
Other additions include alt rock bands The Pretty Littles and Human Noise and the folk party vibes of Ukulele Death Squad. There’ll also be performances by Sydney’s Large Mirage, South Australian’s indie folk Axe & The Ivory, Northern Territory desert hip hop troop Dem Mob, Tasmania’s ethereal alt pop Holiday Mystics, Perth’s power pop of Rinehearts and Queensland’s favourite children’s feast, Junior Burger. They’ll be joined by local acts Midway, Genie Loci and Betty.
The Gum Ball Festival will be held on April 25th, 26th and 27th, with a special warm-up party also taking place on April 24th starring Skyscraper Stan & The Commission Flats. It’ll be held held on the majestic bush lands of Dashville in Lower Belford, New South Wales. A handful more acts are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the festival.
THE GUM BALL FESTIVAL 2ND LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT:
The Herd
Liz Stringer
The Gin Club
Vapors Of Morphine (US)
The Pretty Littles
Skyscraper Stan & The Commission Flats
Dem Mob
Large Mirage
Ukulele Death Squad
Betty
Axe & The Ivory
Human Noise
Junior Burger
Rinehearts
Holiday
Mystics
Genie Loci
Midway
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:
Ben Lee
The Peep Tempel
Grace Cummings
The Stems
Elana Stone
Kim Churchill
78 Saab
Karen Lee Andrews
Ripple Effect Band
Boing Boing
Johnston City
Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks
Vanilla Gorilla
Playlunch
Claude Hay & The Kung Fu Mustard
Quality Used Cars
Camino Gold
Delivery
Fungas
Goon Gremlin
For tickets and more information visit www.dashville.com.au.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more