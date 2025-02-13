Image: The Herd lead the second announcement of act for the 2025 Gum Ball Festival.

Hunter Valley’s The Gum Ball festival is turbocharging its 20th anniversary in late April with another 17 acts in its second lineup announcement.

Aussie hip hop stars The Herd lead the collection of acts added to the bill, alongside Liz Stringer and a reunion from Brisbane folk legends The Gin Club. The remaining members of American alternative rock band Morphine – known as Vapors of Morphine – are also heading to Dashville.

Other additions include alt rock bands The Pretty Littles and Human Noise and the folk party vibes of Ukulele Death Squad. There’ll also be performances by Sydney’s Large Mirage, South Australian’s indie folk Axe & The Ivory, Northern Territory desert hip hop troop Dem Mob, Tasmania’s ethereal alt pop Holiday Mystics, Perth’s power pop of Rinehearts and Queensland’s favourite children’s feast, Junior Burger. They’ll be joined by local acts Midway, Genie Loci and Betty.

The Gum Ball Festival will be held on April 25th, 26th and 27th, with a special warm-up party also taking place on April 24th starring Skyscraper Stan & The Commission Flats. It’ll be held held on the majestic bush lands of Dashville in Lower Belford, New South Wales. A handful more acts are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the festival.

THE GUM BALL FESTIVAL 2ND LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT:

The Herd

Liz Stringer

The Gin Club

Vapors Of Morphine (US)

The Pretty Littles

Skyscraper Stan & The Commission Flats

Dem Mob

Large Mirage

Ukulele Death Squad

Betty

Axe & The Ivory

Human Noise

Junior Burger

Rinehearts

Holiday

Mystics

Genie Loci

Midway

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Ben Lee

The Peep Tempel

Grace Cummings

The Stems

Elana Stone

Kim Churchill

78 Saab

Karen Lee Andrews

Ripple Effect Band

Boing Boing

Johnston City

Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks

Vanilla Gorilla

Playlunch

Claude Hay & The Kung Fu Mustard

Quality Used Cars

Camino Gold

Delivery

Fungas

Goon Gremlin

For tickets and more information visit www.dashville.com.au.