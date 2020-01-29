Originally scheduled for March, the massive bushfire relief fundraisers have now been canned.

Sound Relief organisers have today shared the news that the planned events will not be going ahead. Announced this month by Michael Gudinski, the Sound Relief gigs were set to be some of the biggest fundraising tours yet.

Now, what sounds like scheduling commitments has forced the organisers to pull the pin on the events. Or at least, sidelining them for the time being.

“Sound Relief is a series of concert events that we don’t wish to stage lightly,” organisers posted online.

“After careful consideration, we believe proceeding with the concerts in March won’t produce the impactful result that we believe these events can – and should have.”

The concert series, originally staged back in 2009, featured some of the globe’s biggest names at the time including Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Kylie Minogue and Midnight Oil.

Set up to raise fund for victims of the 2009 bushfires that tore through Victoria, as well as victims of the Queensland flooding, the original Sound Relief was a huge success. It was anticipated that this series would have the same impact.

Names that were being thrown around as potential performers at Sound Relief 2020 included Elton John, P!NK, Ed Sheeran and Bruce Springsteen. The concerts were to be staged across five Australian cities, with the possibility for Sound Relief to extend to New Zealand.

No other updates have been provided about future events.