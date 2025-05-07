Noise rock legends The Jesus Lizard are making their long-awaited return to Australia in 2025, marking their first shows down under since 1994.

Formed in Austin, Texas in 1987, The Jesus Lizard quickly gained a reputation as one of the most visceral and volatile live bands of the era.

With a rhythm section that pummels and propels in equal measure—David Wm. Sims on bass and Mac McNeilly on drums—paired with Duane Denison’s angular guitar work and David Yow’s unhinged, unforgettable stage presence, the band became a touchstone for punk, noise, and alternative rock fans alike.

Their 2024 comeback album Rack, the band’s first in over 25 years, reasserted their dominance with 11 tracks of chaotic precision.

Heralded by critics as “relentless” and “uncompromising,” the record feels less like a reunion and more like a reclamation—blistering with the kind of energy and irreverence that defined their early output.

The 2025 Australian tour will see The Jesus Lizard perform across major cities, with shows already locked in for Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

The tour kicks off on January 30th at Brisbane’s The Tivoli before hitting Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Melbourne’s Forum, and concluding in Perth at The Astor.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th at 11am local time via Feel Presents. Given the band’s cult status and the decades-long gap between visits, these shows are expected to sell out fast.

The short-but-ferocious run of shows will also feature The Nation Blue as special guests.

Hailing from Melbourne by way of Tasmania, the trio has long been revered for their blistering live sets and lyrical dives into the darker corners of the human condition.

Veterans of the stage, they’ve previously toured alongside heavyweights like Helmet and Foo Fighters, and bring the kind of raw, unflinching energy that makes them the perfect fit for this tour.

If you’ve never seen The Jesus Lizard live, prepare for one of the most intense performances of your life. And if you have—well, you already know.

The Jesus Lizard 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests The Nation Blue

Tickets on sale Friday, May 10th at 11am local time via Feel Presents. Wednesday, October 15th

The Croxton, Melbourne VIC

Friday, October 17th

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW