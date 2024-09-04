The Jungle Giants are gearing up for a regional Australian tour to wrap up 2024.

This tour will see the Brisbane indie rock band visiting various locations across New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria, with a notable stop at Handpicked Festival in South Australia. Fans can check out the full list of tour dates below.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting Friday, September 6th at 10am local time. For those eager to secure their spots early, pre-sale tickets are also available. You can find more details and purchase tickets at thejunglegiants.com/tour-dates.

The band has been busy touring internationally, having recently performed across the USA, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and Europe. They also completed a headline tour in Australia earlier this year. In addition, The Jungle Giants played at Latitude Festival in the UK and are set to make an appearance at the Formula 1 in Singapore later this month.

Following their critically acclaimed 2021 album Love Signs, which topped the ARIA charts, The Jungle Giants released two singles last year: the catchy “Trippin Up” and “Rakata,” featuring RENEE. With over half a billion streams and four studio albums, the band continues to be a major force in the Australian indie-rock scene.

Known for their optimism and creative freedom, The Jungle Giants describe their approach to music as “keeping it weird, keeping it fun, and not being scared.” Fans can also look forward to new music from the band in the near future.

The Jungle Giants 2024 Australian Tour

Get access to pre-sale ticket here

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

General on sale Friday, September 6th at 10am (local time) via thejunglegiants.com/tour-dates

Saturday, October 26th

Beer Deluxe, Albury

Thursday, October 31st

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why

Friday, November 1st

Drifters Wharf, Gosford

Saturday, November 2nd

– Panthers, Penrith

Thursday, November 21st

Gilligans, Cairns

Friday, November 22nd

Jcu Uni Bar, Townsville

Saturday, November 23rd

Magnums, Airlie Beach

Friday, December 6th

The Powerhouse, Toowoomba

Saturday, December 7th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour

Friday, December 13th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine