The Kid LAROI is certainly enjoying a big start to 2023. After announcing his debut album and sharing its first single, he’s now partnering with Fortnite for an immersive musical experience.

The Australian rapper will host a live show in Fortnite this weekend, with the one-of-a-kind show set to feature the unveiling of several previously unheard tracks from his new project.

The interactive musical experience will tell the “fantastical story of LAROI’s journey as an artist and his ascension from a hometown hero from Sydney to a modern superstar.”

As well as the premiere of new tracks, the event will also offer plenty of chances for players to earn rewards. And after the main show concludes, players can join the official Afterparty experience, which will give them time to develop a deeper connection with LAROI through previously unseen tour footage.

LAROI’s Fortnite experience kicks off on Friday, January 27th at 11am AEDT, with the entire experience set to be accessible to Fortnite users for 90 days following the main show debut. You can find out more information about the experience here.

LAROI is just the latest big-name artist to collaborate with Fortnite, following in the footsteps of Metallica, Wu-Tang Clan, Charlie Puth and more.

LAROI announced his debut album, The First Time, earlier this month, although there’s no official release date yet. It will be the follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 mixtape F*ck Love, which topped charts around the world, including in his home country and the U.S..

The First Time is led by the sombre single ‘I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro)’, which came accompanied by a moody music video (watch below).

LAROI is also confirmed as one of the performer’s at this year’s Coachella, appearing on the recently announced lineup alongside the likes of Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK. He’ll perform on the Saturday, accompanied by the likes of Rosalía and Charli XCX.

