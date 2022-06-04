Following chaos erupting at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena as news broke that The Kid Laroi had called off his show 40 minutes after it was set to kick off on Friday night, fans have taken to Twitter to speculate the real reason behind the rapper’s last-minute cancellation.

The singer was scheduled to perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th.

The Kid Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, broke the news on his personal Instagram. In his statement, he revealed that he felt under the weather but still pushed through until he decided that rescheduling the shows would be better for his health.

“I woke up this morning feeling really sick. I immediately took a COVID test and it came back negative. I got to the arena and took another COVID test – it came back negative again so I went out and did the sound check.” he said in his statement, adding that while he felt a little better shortly afterwards, his condition deteriorated after the soundcheck.

“I wanted to perform still, so we called the doctors and had them bring an IV drip and some extra stuff to try and help. As the night went on, it got worse to the point where it was hard for me to stand up and go to the bathroom.” he added.

Saying that he ‘gave everything in me’ to perform, Howard apologised to fans for cancelling the shows at the last minute.

Despite his claim that he was ill, several fans have taken to social media with claims that Laroi was actually too hungover to perform after he was spotted partying at various Melbourne hotspots the night prior.

“2.5hr drive to get here and 3hrs in the arena to find out Kid Laroi’s hungover from Billboards last night and has postponed his show, raginggg,” one disgruntled fan wrote.

“Laroi was def hungover after clubbing last night.. feels shit for the fans,” another added.

In an email to ticket holders late on Friday, promoters said: “We’re working through new event dates, and these will be communicated as soon as possible. Please keep your ticket whilst we work through new dates.”

It’s yet to be seen where The Kid Laroi’s second show, scheduled for Saturday at the same venue, will go ahead, however, the rapper has today scrapped a planned appearance at a Melbourne Culture Kings store.

