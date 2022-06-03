The Kid Laroi – scheduled to perform in Melbourne tonight and tomorrow – has canceled his show at the last minute citing health issues.

The Kid Laroi has canceled his Melbourne shows at the last minute due to health issues, devastating thousands of fans. The singer was scheduled to perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th.

The Kid Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, broke the news on his personal Instagram some time ago. In his statement, he revealed that he had been feeling under the weather this morning, but still pushed through until he decided that rescheduling the shows would be better for his health.

“I woke up this morning feeling really sick. I immediately took a COVID test and it came back negative. I got to the arena and took another COVID test – it came back negative again so I went out and did the sound check.” he said in his statement, adding that while he felt a little better shortly afterwards, his condition deteriorated after the soundcheck.

“I wanted to perform still, so we called the doctors and had them bring an IV drip and some extra stuff to try and help. As the night went on, it got worse to the point where it was hard for me to stand up and go to the bathroom.” he added.

Saying that he ‘gave everything in me’ to perform, Howard apologised to fans for canceling the shows at the last minute.

“This is my first ever tour and I absolutely hate that I’ve had to do this, especially so last minute as it’s not fair on you guys, but at the end of the day, I have to put my health first, and I would be lying to guys if I told you I was okay to come up and perform for you.” he said.

While the shows stand canceled for now, Howard has reassured fans that they will be rescheduled for a later date.

“I will keep you updated on the rescheduled show date. I am coming back to perform this Melbourne show. I’m sorry.” he said in his statement.

