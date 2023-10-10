Big collaboration news has dropped today: The Kid LAROI and BTS member Jung Kook are about to release a single together.

The Aussie rapper headed to social media today to officially reveal the exciting news. Titled “Too Much”, the single features The Kid LAROI alongside Jung Kook and acclaimed UK rapper Central Cee. He posted a picture of himself with Jung Kook, as well as what looked like a teaser for an accompanying music video.

As The Kid LAROI revealed, the track will arrive on Friday, October 20th at 10am AEDT, which means there’s just over one week to wait to hear the full thing. All three artists have spent the last several days teasing the collaboration.

The Kid LAROI has released several singles already this year, including April’s emotional “Where Does Your Spirit Go?”, which found him reflecting on the loss of his friends Juice WRLD and Saiko.

“This wasn’t in the release plans but I played it this weekend at Coachella and I just felt like the time was right for some reason,” the singer explained at the time. “This one means a lot to me. It’s super personal.

“It’s a song about loss, grieving and dealing with the thoughts and emotions that come with that. I pray for all of you who are going through something similar currently and I hope this helps you feel a little less alone in all of it. I love you guys, and thanks for everything.”

The Kid LAROI also featured on the acclaimed Barbie film soundtrack with his track “Forever & Again”. The rapper is also preparing for the eagerly-anticipated release of his debut album, The First Time, which does’t have an official release date yet.

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “Too Much” is out Friday, October 20th (pre-save/pre-order here).