Last night, The Kid LAROI stripped things back for an intimate performance at Nova’s Red Room, held at the legendary Selina’s in Sydney’s Coogee Bay Hotel.

A venue that’s played host to icons like INXS and Foo Fighters, Selina’s provided the perfect backdrop for the Gadigal-born star to connect with fans in a way that felt personal and unfiltered.

“This is a little bit of a different show,” LAROI said as he opened the night. Stripping back his biggest hits, he used the performance as an “opportunity to have some fun” with the audience, which included familiar faces like Brooke Blurton and Nova hosts Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald and Kate Ritchie.

Kicking things off with his recent track “Baby I’m Back,” LAROI set the tone for an evening of heartfelt performances peppered with candid stories and fan interactions. Tracks like “Girls,” “Nights Like This,” and “Heaven” brought a quieter intensity to the room, but it was the emotional weight of “Where Does Your Spirit Go?” that truly captivated the crowd. In between songs, LAROI’s charm shone as he handed out ‘friends and family’ tickets to his Sydney show, delighting a few lucky fans.

One of the standout moments came when he performed his global smash hit “Stay.” “Are there any Justin Bieber fans in the crowd?” LAROI asked to deafening cheers. Reflecting on the track, he told fans it was a joy to write with Bieber, and admitted, “I actually still like this song after three or four years, which is surprising.”

LAROI wrapped up the set with “Love Again,” a fan-favourite from his 2023 debut album The First Time. The audience belted out every word, closing the night on a high that felt more like a singalong with mates than a concert.

This stripped-back showcase comes just ahead of LAROI’s big moment at the 2024 ARIA Awards on November 20th. The Sydney star is set to perform on the night, where he’s also up for four major awards, including Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year for “Nights Like This.”

LAROI is also midway through his rescheduled Australian tour, where he’s bringing the energy to cities across the country. Supported by Quavo and Onefour, the tour will culminate in back-to-back shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.