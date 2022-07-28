The Kid LAROI’s mum has won her appeal to have her fraud conviction overturned, and will head back to court next year to fight the charges.

The Kid LAROI’s mum Sloane Howard was accused of using a man’s credit card to pay for cosmetic services totalling over $800 in 2018. She pleaded not guilty to one count of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

However, she missed her hearing at the Downing Centre Local Court on July 11, and her lack of appearance led to her being convicted of the crime. She was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $849 in compensation to the business.

Howard fought the charge and appeared in court on Tuesday, July 26th where she was granted an annulment and scheduled for a new hearing in February 2023.

The positive development for Howard comes amid claims from music insiders that she is a “terror” who causes “chaos” behind the scenes for her son, The Kid LAROI.

“He’s been through so many managers and lawyers because of the mum,” one insider alleged. “They all love him, but the mum has been bad for his career.”

The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has spoken favourably about his mother in countless interviews and has previously called her his “best friend and greatest protector”.

Howard moved from his manager Scooter Braun to Lil Nas X’s manager Adam Leber in September 2021. But, he only lasted a few months with Leber before returning to work with Braun again.

Page Six reported that a source said Leber’s team claimed The Kid Laroi’s team was “controlling and verbally abusive.”

“There are too many cooks in the kitchen and so many people wearing different hats. His mom is the [co-manager] and she makes that abundantly clear – like, every day,” the insider alleged.

“No one wants to work with that. How do you go through all these very reputable well-named managers and lawyers in mere months?”

