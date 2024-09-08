The Killers have announced an Australian tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

The Las Vegas-based rock band are marking 20 years of their 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, this year, and they’ll perform the record at shows in Sydney and Melbourne at the end of the year.

While Down Under, they’ll also perform Rebel Diamonds, their recent greatest hits album, at shows in Townsville, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne (see full dates below).

Tickets to the ‘Live in Australia’ tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 12th at 4pm local time. The Frontier Touring pre-sale begins on Tuesday, September 10th.

The Killers released Hot Fuss on June 7th, 2004, and the album featured some of the band’s most iconic singles, including “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.” Hot Fuss peaked at #7 on the US Billboard 200, and the album topped the charts in Australia, Ireland, and the UK.

The Killers last released a studio album in 2021 when Pressure Machine was a top 10 hit in Australia and the US, but Flowers recently revealed that a new album had been scrapped.

“Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this,’” Flowers said. “This isn’t the kind of record… I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

The Killers brought their ‘Imploding the Mirage’ tour to Australia at the end of 2022, and the shows went down well with Aussie fans.

“Flowers is fearless and flawless… his voice is faultless, with the enigmatic ‘hardest working frontman in rock’ not putting a note wrong for the entire show. To sound better now, after countless sold-out stadium tours, than he did almost 20 years ago when they took the world by storm is nothing short of remarkable,” the Adelaide Advertiser hailed.

The Killers 2024 Australian Tour

Frontier Touring pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 10th

General sale begins Thursday, September 12th (4pm local time)

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

Saturday, November 30th*

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, QLD

Friday, December 6th*

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 7th^

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, December 9th*

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, December 12th*

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 13th^

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

*Performing Rebel Diamonds

^Performing Hot Fuss