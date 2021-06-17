A year on from the release of their transcendental sixth album, Imploding The Mirage, The Killers are gearing up to release a brand new “concept album.”

As Consequence of Sound report, drummer Ronnie Vannuci Jr. confirmed that the band’s next record will arrive this August. Whilst he kept details for the next project tight-lipped, he did reveal that the band’s seventh album is “a bit of a concept record,” and “very different.”

Vannuci Jr. confirmed the new album was on the way during an interview with the Sarah Hagan Backstage podcast. “We have another one [album] coming out this August,” he said.

The musician delved into a collection of songs The Killers penned during the Mirage sessions, confirming that none of them will appear on the new album.

“Well, weirdly enough, we had this stockpile of songs that were sort of orphans off of the last record, but we’re saving that for the next record. We instead made another record which is quite — a bit of a concept record. Very different from the normal Killers stuff,” he continued.

He added, “So we still have that stockpile left, and we’re still writing more. It’s always good to have a few songs – or an album, even – lying around, just in case.”

You can listen to the interview below, the new album talk kicks off at around the 40-minute mark.

Earlier this week, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers released a collaborative track with Bruce Springsteen. The Boss joined The Killers on a reworked version of their 2008 single ‘A Dustland Fairytale.’

As Flowers explains, the track was written in the midst of his mother’s battle with brain cancer. “It was an attempt to better understand my dad, who is sometimes a mystery to me. To grieve for my mother,” Flowers writes of the song.

Springsteen, Flowers adds, “has written a lot about people like my parents and found a whole lot of beauty in otherwise invisible people’s hopes and dreams.” Listen to the full track below.