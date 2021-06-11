In completely random but totally amazing news, Bruce Springsteen has announced that the track he’s been working on with The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers will be released in a matter of days.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio, Springsteen casually made the exciting announcement.

“It’s Brandon [Flowers] and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so,” he said. “I’ve been staying busy.”

Yesterday, The Killers teased an imminent collab on Instagram but didn’t reveal who they were teaming up with.

“We’re announcing a killer collab (pun intended) later this week, but you’ve got to figure out who it’s with. Be on the lookout for clues in coming posts. The first 200 Victims who guess correctly will get early access to the video. Submit your guess,” they wrote on their official Twitter account alongside a picture of a question mark.

After Springsteen dropped the bomb today, The Killers also confirmed the announcement on social media.

“Looks like the cat’s out of the bag. When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement,” they wrote.

In the same interview, Springsteen also confirmed that he’s been working with John Mellancamp recently.

“I worked on three songs on John’s album and I spent some time in Indiana with him. I love John a lot. He’s a great songwriter and I have become very close and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record.”

Earlier this year, The Killers revealed that they have a new album on the way and that it’s “pretty much done”.

“It’s almost done and we’re going to mix the record next week. We don’t have a drop date, but it’s pretty much done! It sort of fell into our laps,” Brandon Flowers shared in an interview with Ezra Koenig on Apple Music.

“Some songs are laborious sons of bitches and then some just appear. This album just kind of appeared and we’ve never had that happen.

“We’ve had songs appear but never an entire record like this. We’re almost confused by it, but we’re going with it and we’re really excited about it.”

The most recent track we’ve had from The Killers was ‘C’est La Vie’ which was released in January of this year as part of the deluxe edition of their most recent album, 2020’s Imploding the Mirage.

