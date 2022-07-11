The Kooks are bringing their Inside In/Inside Out 15th anniversary tour to Australia in October.

Back in 2006, Inside In/Inside Out was a revelation, making The Kooks indie rock darlings with critics and fans alike. The album eventually achieved quadruple platinum status in their home country, and was also certified platinum in Australia.

Now the English band are celebrating the timelessness of their seminal album by performing it in its entirety on tour, with fans able to hear iconic anthems like ‘She Moves in Her Own Way’ and ‘Ooh La’ live and up close.

Beginning in Brisbane on Tuesday, October 4th, they’ll play in Melbourne on Thursday, October 6th and Sydney on Wednesday, October 12th on the short tour (see full details below). Whilst Down Under, the band will also take part in Grapevine Gathering, performing at wineries around the country.

Support will be provided by Aussie rock ‘n rollers The VANNS. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15th at 12pm AEST. Presale begins on Thursday, July 14th at 12pm AEST, with presale registrations closing two hours before (register here).

In other Kooks news, the band are about to release their sixth studio album, 10 Tracks to Echo In the Dark, on July 22nd. Featuring the single ‘Cold Heart’, the album can be pre-ordered here. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Let’s Go Sunshine, which reached the Top 10 on the U.K. Albums Chart, their fourth album to achieve the feat.

The Kooks 2022 Australian Tour

with support from The Vanns

Presale begins Thursday, July 14th (12pm AEST)

General sale begins Friday, July 15th (12pm AEST)

Tuesday, October 4th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 6th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, October 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW