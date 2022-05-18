After announcing their exciting expansion into two new states just last week, the official lineup for Grapevine Gathering is here.

The wine and music pairing event is heading to South Australia and Queensland this year, confirming dates for five wineries around the country. Kicking off in Western Australia’s Swan Valley on Saturday, October 1st, shows will follow in SA, VIC and NSW, before the final Grapevine Gathering of 2022 takes place at Queensland’s Mount Cotton on Sunday, October 16th (see full dates below).

Social media legends The Inspired Unemployed were already confirmed as hosts for all five shows, (expect some proper shenanigans, they enjoyed many shoeys on stage at the Victoria event back in January), and the newly-announced full lineup should prove to be just as popular.

Perennial indie favourites The Kooks will play in Australia for there first time since 2018, backed by two simply iconic duos in Peking Duk and The Veronicas. Ball Park Music will be playing songs from their upcoming album Weirder & Weirder, which is being released early on May 27th.

Another acclaimed dance group, Confidence Man, will get the Grapevine Fathering crowd boogying. U.S. bedroom pop star Gus Dapperton will represent the rest of the world, with Jack River, Alice Skye, Nyxen, and Becca Hatch adding some local flavour.

Presale begins on Wednesday, 25th at 6pm AEST (sign up here), with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 26th at 12pm AEST.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Grapevine Gathering 2022 Lineup

The Kooks

Peking Duk

Ball Park Music

Gus Dapperton

Jack River

The Veronicas

Confidence Man

Alice Skye

Nyxen

Becca Hatch

hosted by The Inspired Unemployed

Saturday, October 1st

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, WA

Sunday, October 2nd

Serafino Wines, McLaren Vale, SA

Saturday, October 8th

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Saturday, October 15th

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, October 16th

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD