After announcing their exciting expansion into two new states just last week, the official lineup for Grapevine Gathering is here.
The wine and music pairing event is heading to South Australia and Queensland this year, confirming dates for five wineries around the country. Kicking off in Western Australia’s Swan Valley on Saturday, October 1st, shows will follow in SA, VIC and NSW, before the final Grapevine Gathering of 2022 takes place at Queensland’s Mount Cotton on Sunday, October 16th (see full dates below).
Social media legends The Inspired Unemployed were already confirmed as hosts for all five shows, (expect some proper shenanigans, they enjoyed many shoeys on stage at the Victoria event back in January), and the newly-announced full lineup should prove to be just as popular.
Perennial indie favourites The Kooks will play in Australia for there first time since 2018, backed by two simply iconic duos in Peking Duk and The Veronicas. Ball Park Music will be playing songs from their upcoming album Weirder & Weirder, which is being released early on May 27th.
Another acclaimed dance group, Confidence Man, will get the Grapevine Fathering crowd boogying. U.S. bedroom pop star Gus Dapperton will represent the rest of the world, with Jack River, Alice Skye, Nyxen, and Becca Hatch adding some local flavour.
Presale begins on Wednesday, 25th at 6pm AEST (sign up here), with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 26th at 12pm AEST.
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.
Grapevine Gathering 2022 Lineup
The Kooks
Peking Duk
Ball Park Music
Gus Dapperton
Jack River
The Veronicas
Confidence Man
Alice Skye
Nyxen
Becca Hatch
hosted by The Inspired Unemployed
Saturday, October 1st
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, WA
Sunday, October 2nd
Serafino Wines, McLaren Vale, SA
Saturday, October 8th
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC
Saturday, October 15th
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW
Sunday, October 16th
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD