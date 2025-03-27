The Lemonheads are heading Down Under — and now, they’re bringing even more shows with them. After demand went off during the pre-sale, new gigs in Melbourne and Fremantle have been added, plus a Sydney venue upgrade to fit more diehards in.

Handsome Tours and Double J are reuniting with Evan Dando and co. this May, celebrating two of the band’s most iconic records — It’s a Shame About Ray (1992) and Come On Feel the Lemonheads (1993) — in full, front to back, no skips.

It’s a rare chance to hear these records played exactly how they were intended, complete with hits like “Tracks like “My Drug Buddy,” “It’s About Time,” “Big Gay Heart,” and the irresistible “Into Your Arms” will be aired in their entirety, played in sequence the way they were meant to be heard. It’s a rare opportunity to relive these records as full bodies of work, rather than just playlist fodder.

In a fun bonus for fans, exclusive copies of a brand-new 12” single will also be available at the merch desk throughout the tour, giving punters a sneak peek into what’s next for the band.

It’s been more than three decades since The Lemonheads first soundtracked a generation of stoners, slackers, lovers, and loners—and judging by how fast these tickets are flying out the door, that influence hasn’t dulled one bit. As Dando once said, “Being in The Lemonheads isn’t a career move. It’s a way of life.”

Tickets are moving fast—don’t miss your chance to get lemonheaded.

Handsome Tours & Double J present:

THE LEMONHEADS

Performing It’s a Shame About Ray + Come On Feel the Lemonheads in Full

Wednesday, May 14th – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne – NEW SHOW

Friday, May 16th – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne – SOLD OUT

Saturday, May 17th – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne – SOLD OUT

Sunday, May 18th – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tuesday, May 20th – Enmore Theatre, Sydney – VENUE UPGRADE

Thursday, May 22nd – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, May 23rd – Freo.Social, Perth – SOLD OUT

Saturday, May 24th – Metropolis, Fremantle – NEW SHOW