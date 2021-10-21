A feature film about Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is in the works and why did nobody think of doing this sooner? If you’re going to make a music biopic, not many people have as many legendary stories as Ozzy.

Variety reports the untitled project will focus on the Black Sabbath rocker falling in love with Sharon, who was his former manager.

Sharon shared her excitement about the project in a statement. “Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” she said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

The film is being written by Lee Hall, who has previous with big music biopics: he wrote the screenplay for 2019’s Rocketman, based on the life and music of Elton John.

It’s going to be quite the family affair, with Sharon and her children, Aimée and Jack, producing the film with their own label, Osbourne Media, alongside Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram.

I guess that means we should expect a rather partisan view of their story but hey, when you’re responsible for The Osbournes, the greatest reality TV show of all time, you can do what you want.

With Polygram being responsible for several recent excellent music-related films, including the just-released Velvet Underground documentary by Todd Haynes, it’s a good indicator of what to expect from the Ozzy film.

Variety also confirmed that the film will include music from both Ozzy’s time in Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, which is extra good news for fans.

