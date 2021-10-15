Adele has revealed what fans can expect from her new album 30, saying that its songs sound like Elton John, Carpenters and Goldfrapp.

During an interview on BBC Radio 2 (via NME), Adele explained that she considered three possible options for her first single before settling on the newly-released ‘Easy On Me’.

“There were three options for the first single. Very different, all of them. There’s obviously ‘Easy On Me’, then there’s another one…I got very into Goldfrapp and I was like, ‘I can do this music too!’. I can do one song, I definitely couldn’t pull off what Alison [Goldfrapp does], she’s the absolute Queen,” she said.

“And there’s another one that’s very 70s, piano singer-songwritery. Just very Carpenters, very Elton [John].”

She continued: “And in the end, we went with ‘Easy On Me’ because it’s got this soaring chorus which, you know, everyone’s going to hear now. It just felt like a ‘me’ song. And after being away for so long, it felt like that was probably the biggest part of my songs that people were waiting for.”

“We all went back and forth on it for a little while. Me and my friends, me and my manager, me and my label. But last time, on 25, it was obvious, it was ‘Hello’. Like, ‘hi’, that should be the first single. But yeah, it took a while and it was actually the first song I wrote for the album so it’s really beautiful that it’s becoming the first single.”

Adele officially announced 30 earlier this week, confirming that the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s 25 will be released on Friday, November 19th.

Check out ‘Easy On Me’ from the new Adele album 30: