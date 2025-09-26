The Living End returned with their first album in several years, I Only Trust Rock n Roll, today.

The record — the trio’s ninth — rumbles with the same energy that’s powered The Living End for more than 25 years. Across eleven tracks, the band lean into their trademark mix of punk fury and rock swagger, with new single “Misery” featuring alongside earlier releases “Alfie”, “Strange Place”, and the title track.

To celebrate their comeback album, The Living End will embark on a massive national kicking off in early November. Appetite for tickets has been so great that the Brisbane and Adelaide dates already sold out.

Each night, the band will deliver two full sets: one spotlighting tracks from the new album alongside classics like “White Noise”, “Roll On”, and “Who’s Gonna Save Us”; the other dedicated to playing their iconic, multi-platinum self-titled debut album front to back, including hits such as “All Torn Down”, “Second Solution”, and “Prisoner of Society”.

What can fans expect from a Living End tour so deep into their career? A band whose passion is undiminished, for one thing.

“Playing a Living End show now is like an endurance sport,” Chris Cheney told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a new interview ahead of the tour. “We don’t have many ballads, it’s full throttle from start to finish.

“We demand that vibe whether it’s a hundred people or ten thousand. The audience has to explode, and we have to come off stage completely ruined. That’s just who we are.”

“It’s ambitious, yeah, but we wanted to make it special,” Cheney continued. “It’s sold incredibly well, two shows already sold out, and it’s gratifying because it shows people still think this band is relevant live.”

The Living End’s I Only Trust Rock n Roll is out now via BMG. Their upcoming tour dates can be found here.