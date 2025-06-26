The Living End are back and louder than ever. Their new single “Strange Place” is out today, and it’s exactly what it says on the tin — a three-minute punk blast for a world that’s falling apart at the seams.

To celebrate, the band are throwing a one-off immersive event upstairs at The Tote Hotel in Melbourne on Saturday, June 28th. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., fans will get the chance to hear the new track in a totally reimagined space, get limited-edition posters hand-signed by the band, and maybe even share a beer with Chris, Scott and Andy.

“Strange Place” is the second track from the band’s upcoming ninth album and hits like a panic attack in the middle of a news cycle. Cheney doesn’t hold back, laying out a grim but all-too-relatable vision of the world right now: rising crime, social media toxicity, mental health breakdowns, the cost of living, and a general feeling of disillusionment.

“It’s become a ‘Strange Place’; a giant asylum full of fragile, disconnected and disillusioned people that aren’t coping,” Cheney said.

The track itself has serious “Prisoner of Society” energy — big riffs, big anger, and enough shout-along moments to blow the roof off the pub. But it’s also got perspective. This is punk for people living through the algorithm.

The event space itself is being transformed by Callum Preston, the Melbourne-based artist behind some of the city’s most unique installation experiences. This time, he’s created what he calls a “bunker meets prepper’s lab” — a weird little world to experience “Strange Place” in its full chaos.

Last time The Living End did a surprise show in Melbourne, people were lined up around the block. This one’s first come, first served — no RSVP, no gatekeeping, just turn up.

The Living End – Strange Place Fan Event

Saturday, June 28th

The Tote Hotel (Upstairs), Melbourne VIC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Band present, poster giveaways

Free entry, limited capacity

This is not your average single launch. This is The Living End reminding you why they’re still one of the country’s most essential bands.