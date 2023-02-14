The Long Sunset is returning to Queensland for its second year armed with a great lineup of Aussie talent.

The one-day festival, which is part of Queensland Music Trails, will be held Canungra on Saturday, April 29th.

It’s the highlight of the Queensland Music Trails’ Scenic Rim Trail, which guides visitors on a musical expedition around the finest pockets of the Southeast region of the state.

Headlining The Long Sunset this year are constant festival favourites Lime Cordiale, fresh off the back of having four songs in triple j’s Hottest 100.

“We’re itching to get up to Canungra, Queensland for The Long Sunset,” the group says. “it doesn’t take much convincing to get us up to that beautiful part of the world! We might have to extend the trip and stay for a week, so we’ll probably bump into you at the Op Ship.”

Before heading on their own intimate album tour in May and June, funky six-piece Winston Surfshirt will perform at The Long Sunset. “We’re pumped to be heading back to Queensland in April always love playing there. The lineup is exceptional, some serious talent we’ll be playing amongst!” the band shares.

Joining them on the lineup are indie rock outfit Peach Fur, acclaimed singer-songwriters Hatchie and Sycco, as well as country-psychedelic singer Baby Cool, who just featured in Tone Deaf’s Track by Track series.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can check out the full lineup below. For those camping at the festival, there will be free campfire sessions on Friday, April 28th, before the main action begins the following day.

More information about Queensland Music Trails and The Long Sunset is available via the official website.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

The Long Sunset 2023

Saturday, April 29th

Elysian Fields, Canungra, QLD

Lime Cordiale

Winston Surfshirt

Hatchie

Sycco

Tia Gostelow

Peach Fur

bella amor

Baby Cool

Luke Brazier