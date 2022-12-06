The man charged in the killing of late Migos rapper Takeoff has claimed his innocence.

As per Billboard, Patrick Xavier Clark, who was arrested and charged with the murder of Takeoff last week, said via his attorneys that he didn’t fatally shoot the rapper last month.

According to his attorney, Letitia Quinones, Clark is “concerned” as he’s “being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of, so how would anyone do in that type of circumstance?”

The 33-year-old is currently being held on $2 million bond, with a bond reduction hearing set to take place on Wednesday, December 14th. Police were reportedly able to work out Clark’s identity by using shooting reconstruction and ballistics evidence, as well as surveillance footage that “surfaced over time.”

Takeoff was tragically shot in the early hours of November 1st in Houston, Texas, aged just 28. The fatal shooting occurred when gunfire erupted at a game of dice at a bowling alley in the city.

His cousin and former Migos bandmate, Offset, later took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.

Offset’s tribute continued: “I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever. 4L and after.”

He also posted videos and pictures of him and Takeoff together (see below). “Until we meet again, Rest In Power,” he wrote in the caption.

