It’s been two weeks since Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, bringing the hip hop world to a standstill.

His cousin and former Migos bandmate, Offset, took to Instagram today to share a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Offset’s tribute continued: “Everytime you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now.

“I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever. 4L and after.”

Offset also posted videos and pictures of him and Takeoff together (see below). “Until we meet again, Rest In Power,” he wrote in the caption.

Offset’s partner, Cardi B, also recently opened up about her grief over Takeoff’s death. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” she wrote on Instagram.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.