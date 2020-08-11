Earlier this month, electro-soul duo The Merindas unleashed their debut album on the world. We Sing Until Sunrise (Ngaangk Nookertiny Ngala Warangka) is fearless, sun-kissed and incredibly powerful.

The collective force of Candice Lorrae and Kristel Kickett have always preached the message of self-empowerment, and this record echoes the sentiment across its eight tracks. Singing in both english an Nyoongar language, The Merindas’ portrayal of traditional and contemporary stories have never been more important.

Candice Lorrae said of the LP: “Our debut album release is more exciting and meaningful than ever! With all delays on the live circuit, it’s a time to sit back and appreciate all the hard work and creativity poured into this album. It’s been three years in the making, not even a pandemic can kill this vibe.”

Kristel Kickett added: “This album feels like a rewarding gift during this time. Even though our national tour and album release were postponed due to COVID-19, I’m so excited to share and give out some positive vibes to everyone through our music. We’ve waited so long for this moment, so I think it’s a perfect time to release, despite what’s going down.”

Tone Deaf writer Geordie Gray said of the LP: “We Sing Until Sunrise (Ngaangk Nookertiny Ngala Warangka) is sublime. A joyous celebration of womanhood, culture, the land, history, and love.”

To celebrate, Tone Deaf asked The Merindas for a list of tracks they have on repeat at the moment. With tracks from LA’s Doja Cat, artist and cellist Kelsey Lu and Miiesha – who released her essential listening debut album Nyaaringu late last month – this is one playlist your ears will thank you for.

Check out The Merindas playlist for Tone Deaf below:

We Sing Until Sunrise (Ngaangk Nookertiny Ngala Warangka) was co-produced by Dazastah, best known for work with Drapht, Hilltop Hoods and as one of the MCs of the Perth’s Downsyde.