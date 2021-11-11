Explaining lip-syncing to someone unfamiliar with the term is like recounting the plot of a bad after-school special about drugs.

You start with an idealistic protagonist that’s totally against it, who’s then pressured into doing it by being told that everyone does it and thems the brokes if you want to be cool.

The results can be (kinda, sorta) seamless or they can be absolutely disastrous. Of course, sometimes the end result is just plain iconic. Take these, for example.

NIRVANA Reports conflict about this one. Some say the whole thing was a complete piss-take, Kurt Cobain insisted it was a tribute to Smiths crooner Morrissey. But judging by Kurt’s ‘palm guitar’, we’re thinking the band were peeved about having to sing to a backing track.

MILLI VANILLI Whenever someone brings up lip-syncing, the name Milli Vanilli instantly springs to mind. For those that were too young to remember, this ‘R&B; duo’ were discovered to be frauds and were subsequently stripped of their Grammys and their dignity.

IGGY POP Having given us one of our favourite Countdown moments ever, Iggy Pop recently explained what happened on that faithful day. Apparently, the Godfather of Punk was under the impression he would be playing live with his band and was pissed off about having to mime on TV.

MUSE We might have to look this up, but we’re pretty sure Matt Bellamy doesn’t play drums in Muse. Come to think of it, Chris Wolstenholme isn’t the guitar player and hey, just what is Dominic Howard doing playing the bass?

QUEEN Though Queen were famously against mimed performances, the San Remo Festival was supposed to be broadcast right around Europe, and because of the complexity of the telecast, the band were required to mime their appearance.