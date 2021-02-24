Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Earlier this month, Dexter and Noodles of The Offspring announced that their new brand album, the first since 2012’s, Days Go By, was actually done.

They said, “It’s finished, it’s done, it’s in the can, as they say. We’ve got songs, we’ve got titles, we’ve got a label, we’ve got an album title, we’ve got a cover, we’ve got artwork and stuff. It’s ready to go. We’re putting this out.”

The album details were extremely slender. But they didn’t want to let us go without, confirming at the beginning of February that they’d drop a single in the lead-up to the new album.

As reported by NME, the band has kept their end of the deal, releasing the first single from the album which also doubles as the title track, ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’.

Earlier this year, Dexter told Kerrang! in an interview that their new music sounds like their “old shit”. He continued, “That’s what I’m supposed to say, right?”

He added, “I don’t really know how to describe it. I guess it’s punk rock, but then we throw in a couple of songs that aren’t what you’d normally predict. We have a lot of really fast stuff on there, plus a couple of things that you might not really expect from us.”

In terms of album details, we didn’t know when it would be released or a single thing about the track-listing. Dexter had said that the band had a release date, however, “We’re going to talk about all that stuff when the label lets us.”

Now the time has finally come and that has all changed. As per NME, the album is slated to release on April 16th. We’ve also been treated to the album’s track list. Let The Bad Times Roll.

Let The Bad Times Roll by The Offspring track list:

This Is Not Utopia Let The Bad Times Roll Behind Your Walls Army of One Breaking These Bones Coming For You We Never Have Sex Anymore In The Hall of the Mountain King The Opioid Diaries Hassan Chop Gone Away Lullaby

Check out the lyric video for ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ by The Offspring.