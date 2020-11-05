The Offspring have dropped a surprise cover of the 1963 Darlene Love classic, ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’.

According to NME, the California punks announced the news in a tweet on Thursday, November 5th. “It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now.”

It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now. Hope you enjoy our take on “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – we tried not to wreck it! https://t.co/M5M2qJbqqv pic.twitter.com/Aio22cJtBm — The Offspring (@offspring) November 4, 2020

Their cover retains the jolly jangling of Christmas bells, as is a must, but turned up the volume. It’s a riotous punk version of the genial original, full of aggressive guitars and pounding bass.

The song was also covered by Mariah Carey in 1994. I think she had another Christmas song? Not too big, nothing special.

That old cliche that Christmas keeps coming early truly is true. November 5th. Calm down, The Offspring. It also just doesn’t feel like Christmas, does it? An unprecedented pandemic and the collapse of Western democracy will do that to a fella. There won’t be any office Christmas parties to get ‘mildly’ drunk at.

A lot of people won’t be able to celebrate with their friends and families. Maybe watching Elf a few dozen times will help find some festive cheer.

It’s also not the first cover The Offspring have dropped recently. Earlier this year, they capitalised on the Tiger King hype, covering Joe Exotic’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’, reworking the track to focus on their wives.

“The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers,” the band said at the time.

It’s been a long eight years since the band’s last studio album, 2012’s Days Go By. The band’s guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman said last year that their tenth record is in the works. There’s been no mention of a release date since though, possibly due to COVID-19 delaying proceedings.

