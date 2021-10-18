Following on from the massive success of their sold-out adults-only concert, the OG Wiggles are bringing back a full reunion tour.

Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page will tour the country with Saturday and Sunday night 18-plus shows, featuring some of The Wiggles’ best-loved songs and cameos from characters such as Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, and Henry the Octopus.

Each show will have a wild support act, featuring some of Australia’s most loved and esteemed music artists, including Polish Club, DZ Deathrays and more.

“All of those children who loved The Wiggles in the 90s are now adults who love the nostalgia and fun from that time in their lives,” OG Purple Wiggle Jeff Fatt said.

“This night is for the grown-ups and is a chance to bring back some of that genuine, high-spirited liveliness again. We can’t wait to relive those childhood memories and dance the night away to some of the favourite old-school tunes.”

“It will be The Wiggles as you remember and love them, but we’ll all have a bit more grey hair… and there’s a bar,” the Original OG Wiggle Murray Cook added.

“We’ll be playing all your favourite songs, and put on a show you won’t forget.”

Watch The OG Wiggles’ Reunion from 2016:

OG Yellow Wiggle Greg Page even made a joke about his on-stage cardiac arrest, saying, ““Looking forward to getting back on stage with the OG Wiggles -we always have a great time together, and can’t wait to see the “kids” reliving their childhood. I may have to pull back a bit on the dancing this time around though!”

The news of the OG Wiggles Reunion comes on the same day as news of yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins’ departure from the group, which has devastated many of the younger Wiggles fans.

OG fans, however, can get their ‘chugga chugga’ on with Dorothy from February 2022. Tickets go on sale October 22nd 4pm local time at their official web site.

The Wiggles OG Reunion Tour dates

Saturday, 12th February 2022

Darwin Entertainment Centre, NT

Saturday, 19th February 2022

Derwent Entertainment Centre, Hobart, Tas

Saturday, 12th March 2022

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 9th April 2022

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Saturday, 23rd April 2022

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 30th April 2022

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD

Saturday, 7th May 2022

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA