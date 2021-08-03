Sydney alt-rock newcomers The Opinion Industry have unveiled their debut single, ‘Opinions’, a scorching indictment of the rampant polarization amongst cultural discourse.

The Opinion Industry is Benj Axwel, Cruisy, and Ben McDonough. They’ve cut their teeth in the Australian music scene playing with bands like Sleight Of Hand and Code Atlantic.

With their debut single, ‘Opinions’, the band layout their ideologies clear as day. They’ve reached their threshold with online hostility and division. They’re pissed off, but they want us to come together again.

‘Opinions’ tackles, “our collective arrogance, cancel culture and the online entitlement complete,” the band explains. “We are now fully connected through our words and have access to anything we want, all the time – and it is apparent these changes are hurting us.” Check out the track below.

Listen to ‘Opinions’ by The Opinion Industry

The roaring rock track bellies with contempt. It harks back to the blistering energy of Karnivool, married with a pop-indebted chorus that could give Kisschasy a run for their money. If I haven’t convinced you to give the track a spin, Satchel of Steel Panther fame has given the single a glowing endorsement, which you can watch below.

Satchel of Steel Panther reviews ‘Opinions’