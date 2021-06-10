The Pretty Reckless have officially debuted the music video for their collaborative song with Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil.

The song ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’ comes from The Pretty Reckless most recent album, Death by Rock & Roll which released earlier this year. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the band’s front woman, Taylor Momsen said that it’s hard to describe the feeling around the song.

She said, “The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favourite musicians of all time — Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal. This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living.”