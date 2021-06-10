The Pretty Reckless have officially debuted the music video for their collaborative song with Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil.

The song ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’ comes from The Pretty Reckless most recent album, Death by Rock & Roll which released earlier this year. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the band’s front woman, Taylor Momsen said that it’s hard to describe the feeling around the song.

She said, “The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favourite musicians of all time — Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal. This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living.”

Kim Thayil also commented on their collaboration and the experience of working together. Thayil said, “It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, Ben and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this Pretty Reckless song. ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’ has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love.”

He continued, “These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor’s powerful and haunting vocals.”

Matt Cameron said, “Kim and I had a blast recording with Taylor and The Pretty Reckless on their new single ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’, a fantastic rock track that sounds amazing at full volume. Many thanks to the band for inviting us to play on their new album Death by Rock and Roll.”

Watch ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’ below:

