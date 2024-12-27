Revered UK band The Primitives are “pissed off” at the cancellation of their premiere tour of Australia.

Their debut tour Down Under was later scheduled for February next year. Now, the group has expressed disappointment at its cancellation.

“We’re very sorry to have to announce that we will not be coming to Australia in Feb,” the group posted on Facebook last week. “This tour is not going to be rescheduled. Tickets will be refunded asap. Apologies to anyone that was looking forward to seeing us.”

The cancellation is among a few other touring plan mishaps this year. Last year, the power jangle and noise outfit initially announced a complete performance of their 1988 album Lovely for March 2024. They had Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in their sights.

In January, their promoter Troubadour Presents postponed show dates to September due to “circumstances beyond our control”.