Revered UK band The Primitives are “pissed off” at the cancellation of their premiere tour of Australia.
Their debut tour Down Under was later scheduled for February next year. Now, the group has expressed disappointment at its cancellation.
“We’re very sorry to have to announce that we will not be coming to Australia in Feb,” the group posted on Facebook last week. “This tour is not going to be rescheduled. Tickets will be refunded asap. Apologies to anyone that was looking forward to seeing us.”
The cancellation is among a few other touring plan mishaps this year. Last year, the power jangle and noise outfit initially announced a complete performance of their 1988 album Lovely for March 2024. They had Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in their sights.
In January, their promoter Troubadour Presents postponed show dates to September due to “circumstances beyond our control”.
They finally pushed the tour to February 2025, with new stops added for Adelaide and Perth.
Now, The Primitives turned to social media to let their fans know of the cancellation and their own reaction.
While the post’s image stated that the tour was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances”, the band gave an additional comment below it, hinting that the number of Australian fans and the expected profit could have played roles in the cancellation.
“We very much wanted to play these shows. Bottom line is though that it looks like we just don’t have a big enough following in Australia to warrant a tour there, or get anywhere near covering costs.”
“Sorry again for the disappointment – we’re pissed off too,” the comment concluded.
The Primitives first formed in 1984, having released three albums: Stop Killing Me, Thru The Flowers and “Crash”. Although they reached the local charts, their long-standing presence has yet to see a local tour here.