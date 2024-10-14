The Red Clay Strays will bring their ‘These Moments Tour’ to Australia in May.

The American country rock band will perform at Brisbane’s The Tivoli, Newcastle’s Bar on the Hill, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Melbourne’s The Forum, and Perth’s Metro City.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, October 18th, at 10am local time. Full details are available at www.redclaystrays.com/tour.

Mastercard cardholders can access pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, October 16th at 12pm local time, until Friday, October 18th, at 9am local time. For more information, visit www.priceless.com/music.

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday October 17th at 10am local and can be accessed here.

Known for their electric live performances, The Red Clay Strays have sold out every headline show this year and their upcoming Canadian tour in 2025. The band will continue touring this fall, with stops at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Denver’s Mission Ballroom, and San Diego’s SOMA, among others. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

In the midst of a breakout year, The Red Clay Strays will release their first live album, Live at The Ryman, on November 15 through RCA Records. This album was recorded last month during the band’s sold-out, three-night debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and features songs from their acclaimed catalog.

Additionally, the band is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the upcoming 58th Annual CMA Awards, marking their first CMA nomination. They also won Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and released their new album, Made by These Moments, earlier this summer.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, known for his work with Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell, Made by These Moments showcases the band’s blend of electric rock and southern soul. In celebration of their new music, the band has recently appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday,” Bert Kreischer’s “The BertCast,” and “This Past Weekend with Theo Von.”

The Red Clay Strays 2025 Australian Tour

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th, at 10am (local time).

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday, October 17th at 10am (local time)

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

Saturday, May 17th

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Monday, May 19th

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Tuesday, May 20th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, May 22nd

The Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, May 24th

Metro City, Perth