The date for the release of the new Juice WRLD album has been set for next month.

Fighting Demons, which will be the rapper’s second posthumous album, will arrive on December 10th. The date was announced with a trailer on social media, which you can see below. The album will come out almost two years to the day since Juice WRLD – real name Jarad Anthony Higgins – died from an accidental overdose aged just 21.

“You are not your struggles. Addiction, anxiety, depression do not define you,” a message reads across the trailer at the start. “One of the greatest artists of our generation shared his own battle.”

As Juice’s ‘Already Dead’ plays, we see clips of the late star out on tour, partying with fans, writing quietly alone, and recording tracks in the studio. He discusses openly his battles with mental health and relays his wish to help other people going through similar difficulties.

“Me talking about certain things can help somebody else …” he says in the trailer. “If you feel like you have anxiety or depression, they’re gonna look at you like you’re crazy. That’s not how it should be, but that’s how it is, and that needs to change.”

Fighting Demons will be his second posthumous release, following 2020’s Legends Never Die. Further details about the upcoming record are still scant, including whether there will be any featured artists.

Fighting Demons won’t be the only Juice content coming in December. The HBO documentary, JUICE WRLD: Into The Abyss, will premiere on December 16th. It will offer an intimate look at the rapper’s rise to stardom and will contain unseen footage, previously unreleased music, and interviews with other artists and industry figures.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out the trailer for Fighting Demons by Juice WRLD: