“Jarad and I often had frank discussions about his struggles with addiction, anxiety and depression,” she wrote. “I think he felt comfortable being honest with me because I never judged him.

I recognized that what Jarad was dealing with was a disease and I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him. As a parent, I believed early on and supported Jarad having access to counseling. I encouraged him to always share his feelings.”

Wallace continued: “My message to the parents and children is simple. You do not have to suffer alone. You do not have to be ashamed of your mental health struggles. There is help. There is a way out.

On Mental Health Day 2020, I have launched a new website www.livefree999.org in the hopes that it will be a resource to those that are struggling. If we can help even one Mother and their son or daughter through our work here, Jarad’s death will have meaning and his positive, loving, creative spirit will endure.”

Read the full letter from Wallace at Billboard.