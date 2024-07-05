The Rions have announced the release of their new EP, Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be.

Set to drop on September 27th, the indie rock band’s forthcoming release includes “Sweet Cocoon”, which previously topped triple j’s Most Played Tracks. The Rions’ approach to this EP has been described as their most genuine effort yet, aiming to connect deeply with their audience through personal and heartfelt stories.

“For our second EP, we wanted to approach it with raw authenticity. This is the most genuine we’ve ever been with our stories, and we’re thrilled to share it with you all,” they share.

Alongside their EP announcement, The Rions have released a new single, “Physical Medicine”, which you can listen to below. Blending sweet pop rhythms with emotionally charged lyrics, the track explores forbidden love in all its complexity.

“Love is at its best when it has the freedom to flourish and persist out in the open, unapologetically and without hesitation. But love isn’t always found where it should be. Sometimes love is found at the expense of another, and that’s what ‘Physical Medicine’ is about. It’s about the guilt of giving into a forbidden love, but giving into it all the same,” the band explain.

Ahead of their EP drop, The Rions will embark on a UK and Europe tour in August and September, following their successful tour of their home country. They’ll visit Bournemouth, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more places on the upcoming tour (see full dates below). The Rions will be joined by fellow Aussie rising stars Pacific Avenue in the UK and Europe.

Formed back in high school under the encouragement of their music teacher, Mr. Stone (father to a certain Angus & Julia), Noah Blockley, Harley Wilson, Asher McLean, and Tom Partington won triple j’s Unearthed High in 2021, catapulting them to national renown.

The Rions’ “Physical Medicine” is out now. Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be EP is out September 27th (pre-save/pre-add here).

The Rions & Pacific Avenue 2024 UK/EU Tour

Ticket information here

Saturday, August 24th

O2 Academy, Bournemouth, UK

Sunday, August 25th

Tunes in the Park, Cornwall, UK

Wednesday, August 28th

Oporto, Leeds, UK

Thursday, August 29th

Cluny 2, Newcastle, UK

Friday, August 30th

Stereo, Glasgow, UK

Saturday, August 31st

Disorder, Manchester, UK

Sunday, September 1st

O2 Academy 3, Birmingham, UK

Tuesday, September 3rd

The Garage, London, UK

Thursday, September 5th

Toekomstmuziek, Amsterdam, NL

Friday, September 6th

MTC Club, Cologne, GER

Saturday, September 7th

LARK, Berlin, GER

Monday, September 9th

Molotow, Hamburg, GER