The Rions have announced their largest Australian headline tour to date, supporting their upcoming EP, Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be.

The 21-date tour begins this October, with stops in cities like the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane, plus appearances at festivals like Beyond the Valley and Lost Paradise (see full dates below).

Along with the tour announcement, The Rions have released their new single “Time Will Try.” The song marks a shift in their sound, featuring a gritty guitar groove inspired by the mid-2000s alternative scene. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the enduring friendship between the band members.

Reflecting on the song, The Rions shared, This track came about through reminiscing about the times the four of us spent together as 12 year olds, and supposing a world in which we weren’t still friends. We channelled the feeling of losing the history we have in this hypothetical world into the sorrow that bleeds into the lyrics of this song.

“It’s about the persistence of love that best friends, brothers and sisters share, and that through all the highs and the lows, time spent apart would have ultimately been a waste. That through all the hypothetical miscommunications and stubborn bitterness, the love that we miss sharing with each other would have been within reach all along.”

YouTube VideoPlay

Set to drop on September 27th, the indie rock band’s forthcoming EP release includes “Sweet Cocoon,” which previously topped triple j’s Most Played Tracks. The Rions’ approach to this EP has been described as their most genuine effort yet, aiming to connect deeply with their audience through personal and heartfelt stories.

“For our second EP, we wanted to approach it with raw authenticity. This is the most genuine we’ve ever been with our stories, and we’re thrilled to share it with you all,” they share.

Love Live Music?

Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Formed back in high school under the encouragement of their music teacher, Mr. Stone (father to a certain Angus & Julia), Noah Blockley, Harley Wilson, Asher McLean, and Tom Partington won triple j’s Unearthed High in 2021, catapulting them to national renown.

Ahead of their EP drop and nationwide tour, The Rions will embark on a UK and Europe tour in August and September, following their successful tour of their home country. The Rions will be joined by fellow Aussie rising stars Pacific Avenue in the UK and Europe.

The Rions’ “Time Will Try” is out now. Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be EP is out September 27th (pre-save/pre-add here).

The Rions 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by triple j, UNIFIED Artist Management and Select Music

General on-sale begins Thursday, August 29th at 10am local time

For all ticket information, visit HERE

Saturday, September 21st
Rock the Bay Festival, Darwin

Friday, October 25th
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns

Saturday, October 26th
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville

Sunday, October 27th
Magnums, Airlie Beach

Saturday, November 2nd
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour

Sunday, November 3rd
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Friday, November 8th
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone

Saturday, November 9th
The Station, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, November 10th
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Friday, November 15th
Uni Bar, Wollongong

Saturday, November 16th
King St Bandroom, Newcastle

Sunday, November 17th
Dee Why RSL, Dee Why

Friday, November 22nd
Horsham Showgrounds, Horsham (The Push/ALWAYS LIVE)

Saturday, November 23rd
The Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Sunday, November 24th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Friday, November 29th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, November 30th
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday, December 5th
Prince of Wales, Bunbury

Friday, December 6th
The River, Margaret River

Saturday, December 7th
Metropolis, Fremantle

Friday, December 13th
Roundhouse, Sydney

Saturday, December 14th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sunday, December 29th
Beyond the Valley, Barunah Plains

Tuesday, December 31st
Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley

Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our culture.
to Rolling Stone magazine
to Rolling Stone magazine