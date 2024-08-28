The Rions have announced their largest Australian headline tour to date, supporting their upcoming EP, Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be.

The 21-date tour begins this October, with stops in cities like the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane, plus appearances at festivals like Beyond the Valley and Lost Paradise (see full dates below).

Along with the tour announcement, The Rions have released their new single “Time Will Try.” The song marks a shift in their sound, featuring a gritty guitar groove inspired by the mid-2000s alternative scene. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the enduring friendship between the band members.

Reflecting on the song, The Rions shared, “This track came about through reminiscing about the times the four of us spent together as 12 year olds, and supposing a world in which we weren’t still friends. We channelled the feeling of losing the history we have in this hypothetical world into the sorrow that bleeds into the lyrics of this song.

“It’s about the persistence of love that best friends, brothers and sisters share, and that through all the highs and the lows, time spent apart would have ultimately been a waste. That through all the hypothetical miscommunications and stubborn bitterness, the love that we miss sharing with each other would have been within reach all along.”

Set to drop on September 27th, the indie rock band’s forthcoming EP release includes “Sweet Cocoon,” which previously topped triple j’s Most Played Tracks. The Rions’ approach to this EP has been described as their most genuine effort yet, aiming to connect deeply with their audience through personal and heartfelt stories.

“For our second EP, we wanted to approach it with raw authenticity. This is the most genuine we’ve ever been with our stories, and we’re thrilled to share it with you all,” they share.

Formed back in high school under the encouragement of their music teacher, Mr. Stone (father to a certain Angus & Julia), Noah Blockley, Harley Wilson, Asher McLean, and Tom Partington won triple j’s Unearthed High in 2021, catapulting them to national renown.

Ahead of their EP drop and nationwide tour, The Rions will embark on a UK and Europe tour in August and September, following their successful tour of their home country. The Rions will be joined by fellow Aussie rising stars Pacific Avenue in the UK and Europe.

The Rions’ “Time Will Try” is out now. Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be EP is out September 27th (pre-save/pre-add here).

The Rions 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by triple j, UNIFIED Artist Management and Select Music

General on-sale begins Thursday, August 29th at 10am local time



For all ticket information, visit HERE

Saturday, September 21st

Rock the Bay Festival, Darwin

Friday, October 25th

Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns

Saturday, October 26th

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville

Sunday, October 27th

Magnums, Airlie Beach

Saturday, November 2nd

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour

Sunday, November 3rd

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Friday, November 8th

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone

Saturday, November 9th

The Station, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, November 10th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Friday, November 15th

Uni Bar, Wollongong

Saturday, November 16th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle

Sunday, November 17th

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why

Friday, November 22nd

Horsham Showgrounds, Horsham (The Push/ALWAYS LIVE)

Saturday, November 23rd

The Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Sunday, November 24th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Friday, November 29th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, November 30th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday, December 5th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury

Friday, December 6th

The River, Margaret River

Saturday, December 7th

Metropolis, Fremantle

Friday, December 13th

Roundhouse, Sydney

Saturday, December 14th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sunday, December 29th

Beyond the Valley, Barunah Plains

Tuesday, December 31st

Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley