After confirming its return last month, Beyond the Valley has today revealed its 2024 lineup.

The camping festival is coming back for its ninth edition, with organisers Untitled Group recently revealing that the theme this year is ‘Experience Life in Technicolour’.

The lineup features a wealth of overseas talent, including US rap superstar Ice Spice, British drum and bass icons Chase & Status, and evergreen girl group Sugababes.

From Australia, there’s the likes of guitar-pop duo Royel Otis, indie rockers Teenage Dads, festival favourites The Terrys, and singer-songwriter Nick Ward.

Check out the full lineup below.

Podcasts, presented by The Daily Aus and hosted by Milo Hartill, will return this year. Hosted at the Sanctuary, Podcasts features live and interactive recordings of your favourite shows, including triple j’s love, sex, and relationships podcast The Hook Up.

The official pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 28th at 6pm AEST (register here). Pre-sale registrations close on Tuesday, August 27th at 3pm AEST.

Telstra Plus members, meanwhile, can gain exclusive access to tickets 48 hours ahead of the official pre-sale on Monday, August 26th.

Beyond the Valley is coming into its 2024 edition in a strong position.

Last year’s iteration featured performances by big names like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Peggy Gou, and Central Cee, with 35,000 people enjoying the festival across four days.

And earlier this year, Beyond the Valley was the only Aussie-based festival to feature in DJ Mag’s prestigious Top 100 Festivals for 2024 list.

The New Year event made it to #92 on a list that’s traditionally dominated by EDM festivals. In case you’re wondering, the top spot on DJ Mag’s countdown went to iconic Belgian festival Tomorrowland. Check out DJ Mag‘s full list here.

Beyond the Valley 2024

More information available via beyondthevalley.com.au

December 28th, 2024-January 1st, 2025

Barunah Plains, Wentworths Road, Hesse, VIC

LINEUP

Ice Spice

FISHER

Chase & Status

Marlon Hoffstadt

Tinashe

Royel Otis

Sammy Virji

Sugababes

AJ Tracey

Denis Sulta

Natasha Bedingfield

horsegiirL

Confidence Man

Teenage Dads

KI/KI

DJ BORING

SG Lewis

JOY (Anonymous)

Tinlicker (DJ set)

Ben Hemsley

NEIL FRANCES

Lola Young

Ghetts

Flowdan & Neffa-T

Avalon Emerson

The Rions

BARKAA

Kita Alexander

The Grogans

The Terrys

Sycco

Malugi

Sam Alfred

Hannah Laing

Girls Don’t Sync

Oden & Fatzo (live)

Fish56Octagon

Sally C

LB aka LABAT

Franck

Chloé Caillet

Odd Mob

Anna Lunoe

Billie Marten

Nick Ward

Jersey

Sarah Story

Luke Alessi

Nina Las Vegas

Half Queen

MESSIE

Vv Pete

Laura King

Little Fritter

Jimi The Kween

Djanaba

tiffi

Ollie Lishman

WOLTERS

Marli

Ned Bennett

Stev Zar

Denim

Liz Cambage

Jewel Owusu

SOVBLKPSSY

DIJOK

Kimboclat

Eva

Brown Suga Princess

PODCAST STAGE

Presented by The Daily Aus. Hosted by Milo Hartill

The Hook Up

Dan Does Footy

It’s Layered

Luke & Sassy Scott

No Hard Feelings

The Psychology Of Your 20s