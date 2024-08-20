After confirming its return last month, Beyond the Valley has today revealed its 2024 lineup.
The camping festival is coming back for its ninth edition, with organisers Untitled Group recently revealing that the theme this year is ‘Experience Life in Technicolour’.
The lineup features a wealth of overseas talent, including US rap superstar Ice Spice, British drum and bass icons Chase & Status, and evergreen girl group Sugababes.
From Australia, there’s the likes of guitar-pop duo Royel Otis, indie rockers Teenage Dads, festival favourites The Terrys, and singer-songwriter Nick Ward.
Check out the full lineup below.
Podcasts, presented by The Daily Aus and hosted by Milo Hartill, will return this year. Hosted at the Sanctuary, Podcasts features live and interactive recordings of your favourite shows, including triple j’s love, sex, and relationships podcast The Hook Up.
The official pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 28th at 6pm AEST (register here). Pre-sale registrations close on Tuesday, August 27th at 3pm AEST.
Telstra Plus members, meanwhile, can gain exclusive access to tickets 48 hours ahead of the official pre-sale on Monday, August 26th.
Beyond the Valley is coming into its 2024 edition in a strong position.
Last year’s iteration featured performances by big names like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Peggy Gou, and Central Cee, with 35,000 people enjoying the festival across four days.
And earlier this year, Beyond the Valley was the only Aussie-based festival to feature in DJ Mag’s prestigious Top 100 Festivals for 2024 list.
The New Year event made it to #92 on a list that’s traditionally dominated by EDM festivals. In case you’re wondering, the top spot on DJ Mag’s countdown went to iconic Belgian festival Tomorrowland. Check out DJ Mag‘s full list here.
Beyond the Valley 2024
More information available via beyondthevalley.com.au
December 28th, 2024-January 1st, 2025
Barunah Plains, Wentworths Road, Hesse, VIC
LINEUP
Ice Spice
FISHER
Chase & Status
Marlon Hoffstadt
Tinashe
Royel Otis
Sammy Virji
Sugababes
AJ Tracey
Denis Sulta
Natasha Bedingfield
horsegiirL
Confidence Man
Teenage Dads
KI/KI
DJ BORING
SG Lewis
JOY (Anonymous)
Tinlicker (DJ set)
Ben Hemsley
NEIL FRANCES
Lola Young
Ghetts
Flowdan & Neffa-T
Avalon Emerson
The Rions
BARKAA
Kita Alexander
The Grogans
The Terrys
Sycco
Malugi
Sam Alfred
Hannah Laing
Girls Don’t Sync
Oden & Fatzo (live)
Fish56Octagon
Sally C
LB aka LABAT
Franck
Chloé Caillet
Odd Mob
Anna Lunoe
Billie Marten
Nick Ward
Jersey
Sarah Story
Luke Alessi
Nina Las Vegas
Half Queen
MESSIE
Vv Pete
Laura King
Little Fritter
Jimi The Kween
Djanaba
tiffi
Ollie Lishman
WOLTERS
Marli
Ned Bennett
Stev Zar
Denim
Liz Cambage
Jewel Owusu
SOVBLKPSSY
DIJOK
Kimboclat
Eva
Brown Suga Princess
PODCAST STAGE
Presented by The Daily Aus. Hosted by Milo Hartill
The Hook Up
Dan Does Footy
It’s Layered
Luke & Sassy Scott
No Hard Feelings
The Psychology Of Your 20s