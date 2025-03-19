The Eora/Sydney quartet has kicked off 2025 with their latest single, “Shut You Out”, a decisive and emotionally charged anthem about severing ties with a relationship that no longer serves you.

“Taking off the rose-coloured glasses,” as the band puts it, “Shut You Out” marks a step forward in The Rions’ sonic evolution.

Written during a recent creative retreat and honed in the studio with longtime collaborator Chris Collins (Matt Corby, Skegss, Middle Kids), the track embraces a more intense sound, layered with strings to heighten its cinematic impact.

“We decided pretty quickly that it was naturally taking an intense path both sonically and lyrically, so we just leaned into that throughout the rest of the writing process,” the band explains.

The Rions—comprising Noah Blockley, Harley Wilson, Asher McLean, and Tom Partington—have been a rising force since winning triple j Unearthed High in 2021, amassing nearly 50 million global streams and cementing themselves as one of Australia’s most promising indie acts.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Role Model, The Japanese House, and Sam Fender, their music blends sharp indie rock sensibilities with pop-driven hooks and unfiltered emotion.

Their sophomore EP, Happiness In A Place It Shouldn’t Be, arrived last September to widespread acclaim. The release debuted at No, 4 on the ARIA Top Australian Albums Chart, with singles like “Physical Medicine”, “Sweet Cocoon”, and “Time Will Try” dominating triple j’s most-played list and earning them spots in the triple j Hottest 100 for a fourth consecutive year.

Beyond the studio, The Rions made their international debut in Aotearoa/New Zealand last year before taking their infectious energy to the UK and Europe for a co-headline tour with Pacific Avenue.

The run saw them sell out venues in London, Manchester, and Leeds before returning home for their biggest Australian tour yet, spanning 21 shows across capital cities and regional hotspots.

Guitarist Harley Wilson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ the tour took them to several destinations for the first time. “We went up to Cairns and did a few North Queensland shows, and [they were] just amazing, like they were parking out, and people were so energetic and knew all the words,” he said. “It’s just crazy to think we have fans in these areas of the country we’ve never toured before.”

As 2025 begins, The Rions continue to build on their skyrocketing trajectory, taking their latest tour back to New Zealand last month and now turning their sights on new music, with “Shut You Out” signalling a bold new chapter.