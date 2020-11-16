In a slightly unexpected yet delightful turn of events, it appears that both Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Keith Richards are big fans of our very own The Teskey Brothers.

That’s right, both The Rock and Keith Richards have separately referenced The Teskey Brothers within a mere few days of each other.

Taking to Instagram this week, Johnson uploaded a video of #RockToast, A.K.A homemade brioche french toast.

While it did look like a delightful dessert, the most interesting part of the post was the Teskey Brothers song (‘Let Me Let You Down’) that played throughout the video.

Assumedly realising fans would want to know who the track was by, Johnson tagged the band in the post’s caption next to a musical note emoji (naturally).

Meanwhile, Richards has recently spoken out about his love for the band in multiple media interviews.

Speaking to GQ, Richards revealed that there were “some brothers from Australia that [ he] liked very much.”

“Very soulful stuff,” he added, seemingly referring to the Aussie blues rockers.

On top of that, he also gave the band a shout out in Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

As translated by a member of a Teskey Brothers fan group, Richards said he liked the band despite not “[playing] a lot of nowadays music.”

“I’m charmed by The Teskey Brothers… Australian brothers who sound very soulful,” he said.

Although wildly different people, it’s safe to assume recommendations from both Johnson and Richards would go a long way.

The recognition comes in what has been a busy year for the band, who released the #1 album Live at The Forum back in May.

On top of that, they are soon set to perform their first gigs since February as part of the Great Southern Nights lineup later this month.

Check out ‘I Get Up’ by The Teskey Brothers: