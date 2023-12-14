It’s been a rough few years, hasn’t it? We’ve all lost a part of ourselves that we wish we could get back. So why are The Rubens in such a “Good Mood”?

It’s because the alternative rock band have just released a new summer anthem with that very name, and they’re also preparing for a massive tour: The Rubens will play 13 regional shows throughout January, joined along the way by special guests, Sunshine Coast-via-New Zealand band Day We Ran.

In celebration, Tone Deaf caught up with Sammuel Margin and Izaac Margin from the band to talk about their upcoming tour, the importance of mental health, and their upcoming 2024 album.

Tone Deaf: Are you excited to hit the road in January?

The Rubens: Bloody oath we’re excited. We’ve spent most our time in the studio this year so we can’t wait to get back on the road. Recording is fun but playing live is why we do what we do.

It’s great that you’re going to places off the beaten track. Are there any cities/venues in particular you’re keen to play?

Being from where we’re from (Menagle), we know how important it is to bring live music to places that might not always have that many bands coming through. We’ve never been to Lake Tyers before and we’ve got two shows there, so it’ll be nice to stay in the same spot for two days and get to know the place a bit more.

Why did you pick Day We Ran as your support act?

Our manager Greg showed us their music not long ago and we just really liked the tunes. We think our fans will be into it too.

13 shows in 24 days – you’ll be exhausted afterwards! Are you going to take some time away from the live circuit after this tour?

Coming out of COVID, that doesn’t seem like much at all! Honestly we wanna play as much as possible, hopefully take the tour round the rest of the country and head overseas at some point.

Your Movember zine with Rolling Stone AU/NZ was so important and well-received. How did The Rubens initially come on board that project?

It was a special thing to be a part of. Movember is such an important charity, and being involved in that and also being on the cover of that zine was a great experience.

Sam, you spoke so openly about the importance of mental health for the zine. How do you and the band take care of your mental health while on a tour? Plenty of downtime?

As much as we love being on the road, sometimes it can be a bit tough; making time for yourself when you can will help. Go for a walk or a run, try and sleep well, and talk to each other.

On a similar note, what’s on The Rubens’ current rider?

I haven’t actually looked at what we’ve got on our actual rider since we wrote it, it’s usually a bit of a lucky dip depending on where you are. It’s nothing crazy though – water, beer, fruit, sandwiches.

You released some great songs in 2023. Will we see your fifth album in 2024?

Yeah, we did! Album five is definitely out next year. We can’t wait to get the rest of the songs out into the world and see how they go live.

With all of your previous albums performing so well commercially, is that something you’re conscious of heading into a new album? Does it add pressure at all?

Yeah, I feel like there’s always pressure before releasing anything, you’re never really sure whether the next album will be your last. We know how lucky we are to be still around making music – as long as we can keep doing it that’s all that we really care about.

The Rubens 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests Day We Ran

Tickets available via therubens.com

Thursday, January 4th

Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday, January 5th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, January 6th

Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba, NSW

Sunday, January 7th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Wednesday, January 10th

Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay, NSW

Thursday, January 11th

Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

Friday, January 12th

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why, NSW

Wednesday, January 17th

Shoalhaven Heads Bowling & Recreation Club, Shoalhaven Heads, NSW

Thursday, January 18th

Waterfront Hotel Motel, Moruya, NSW

Friday, January 19th

Club Sapphire, Merimbula, NSW

Thursday, January 25th

Waterwheel Beach Tavern, Lake Tyers Beach, VIC

Saturday, January 27th

Lorne Hotel, Lorne, VIC

Sunday, January 28th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC