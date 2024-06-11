First Cold Chisel and now The Saints: two of the founding members of one of Australia’s most renowned rock bands have joined forces with some special guests for a landmark tour and vinyl box set release.

Featuring founding members Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay alongside honorary Saints Mark Arm (Mudhoney), Peter Oxley (Sunnyboys), and Mick Harvey (The Birthday Party), ‘The Saints ’73-’78’ will recreate the sounds of the band’s seminal first three albums: (I’m) Stranded (1977), Eternally Yours (1978), and Prehistoric Sounds (1978).

The tour will arrive in Adelaide, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Fremantle, Sydney, and Brisbane this November (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14th at 12pm local time.

“The Saints’ first three albums rank among the best records ever made,” says Arm. “They have been a part of my life since stumbling upon them in the early ’80s. Their influence looms large in Mudhoney world. I am stoked, stunned, and humbled that I get to join in on this rock ‘n’ roll reality camp with Ed, Ivor, Peter, and Mick!”

The tour coincides with the November release of a deluxe edition of The Saints’ seminal debut album (I’m) Stranded. The special edition features four LPs covering all recordings, both studio and live, between 1976-1977, including a previously unreleased 1976 mix of the album.

“It’s been an exhausting yet thrilling process being involved in the creation of this box set,” says Kuepper. “It’s been 51 years in the making and has possibly turned out even better than I anticipated. It’s by far the most extensive appraisal of the band, both aurally and visually, that has ever been made available and hopefully reveals some things people may not have known about the band.”

The Saints’ (I’m) Stranded 4LP box set is out November 15th via In the Red / Universal Music Australia (pre-order here).

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

‘The Saints ’73-’78’ 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via feelpresents.com

Wednesday, November 13th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 15th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Saturday, November 16th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 20th

Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA

Friday, November 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 23rd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD