The Script are returning to Australia in 2027, with a new headline tour in support of their forthcoming album.

As part of their ‘Man in the Arena Tour’, the Irish band will return in 2027 for shows at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, March 23rd, before Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, March 25th, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday, March 27th.

Tickets will go on sale at 9:30am on Friday, May 29th, following an album presave presale from 11am on Tuesday, May 26th and a Frontier member presale from 11am on Wednesday, May 27th. All times are local.

The Script’s phenomenal and long-lasting success has seen them achieve six UK No. 1 albums and eight back home in Ireland, in the process exceeding 14 billion streams, 5 million album sales, and countless international Platinum certifications led by two US Platinum singles and two US Top 10 albums.

In Australia, The Script have achieved five Top 10 ARIA Albums and released nine Platinum plus certified ARIA singles across their extensive career.

Frontman Danny O’Donoghue said: “We can’t wait to take our worldwide tour back to Australia again. We have such a long-standing friendship with our fans and Frontier Touring, it feels like home away from home. Get ready for another banging show!”

The tour comes in support of the forthcoming album The User’s Guide To Being Human, due out August 14th via BMG Australia. It is led by the new single “Man in the Arena” – of which the tour takes its name – which is out today.

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The skyscraping ambition of the single lives up to its title, with a hard-hitting R&B groove suddenly bursting into a classic Script mega-chorus built for the biggest of stages. O’Donoghue delivers a typically charismatic vocal, with lyrics that affirm that the person who dares to put themselves in the spotlight is infinitely braver than anyone who criticises from the sidelines. Its lyrics are taken, in part, from a famous speech by American President Theodore Roosevelt.

“Most people will never fully understand the relationship I have with words and music. It’s how I process everything. I love music, I love words, and I love being Irish. All my life I poured indescribable emotions into song. When I was bullied in school, I never fought back. I’d wait until I got home and I’d try and sing as high and as powerfully as I could, letting the pain feel every note. When my father died, that grief became fuel for the best songs I could write,” O’Donoghue said.

Check out the music video below.

The User’s Guide To Being Human follows 2024’s Satellites. It was a record that saw O’Donoghue attempt to process the grief that followed the tragic passing of his bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan in 2023. The record was followed by a global arena tour in which every show paid tribute to Mark.

After the tour ended, O’Donoghue found himself energised and inspired. Within a week of finishing, he was writing and recording new material with Andrew Frampton, Steve Kipner and Jimbo Barry, who between them had previously contributed to many of The Script’s huge hits, including “Hall of Fame”, “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and “Breakeven”.

The Script’s “Man in the Arena” is out now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

THE SCRIPT AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2027

Tuesday, March 23rd

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, March 25th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 27th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW