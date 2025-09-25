As The Starting Line today celebrate the release of their first album in 18 years, the pop punk heavyweights already have an eye on returning to Australia.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ to promote the release of the US band’s fourth album, Eternal Youth, frontman Ken Vasoli has revealed the band are discussing returning down under after their last visit for the now-defunct Soundwave festival in 2011.

“There’s a lot of talk of it. As you know, the flights, they take a while and I hear they’re not cheap,” Vasoli said.

“So, I think we’re trying to cross that threshold into a financially viable situation where we can get over there. But believe me, I mean, it’s one of the most gorgeous continents on the planet. It’s not me holding up the process.”

Vasoli added that there “have been some offers” to play at some local festivals in recent years, but unfortunately for fans, “they haven’t made sense financially”.

“That’s been a tough one,” he continued.

“We want to get there, but we can’t spend the nest egg doing it.”

The Starting Line released the first single from the album, “Sense of Humor” in June.

While featuring flashes of their original sound, the track’s chorus highlights the decades of life experience the band have undertaken with Vasoli singing “Everything is absurd / Best just to laugh it off .”

“This song reminds us what absurdities we’ve been faced with in life, and focuses on the original spirit of influences that brought us together in the first place,” Vasoli said at the time.

“We are doing our best to tap into what feels timeless about music and boil our approach down to the essentials. We’re continuously honing and improving which is exhilarating when thinking of the future of this band. It feels like we make a great team.”

The Starting Line’s current headline tour of the US continues next month.

Eternal Youth is out now.