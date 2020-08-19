In 1997, Ron Asheton of The Stooges, Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth, Mark Arm of Mudhoney and Mike Watt and Sean Lennon of Minutemen teamed up with producers Don Fleming and Jim Dunbar as Wylde Ratttz.

Wylde Ratttz were established to record a series of covers and originals for Todd Haynes’ 1998 film, Velvet Goldmine, a love letter to all the glitz and glamour of the 1970s rock scene. The soundtrack included a cover of The Stooges ‘T.V. Eye’, performed with actor Ewan McGregor on vocals, and an original recording ‘My Unclean’.

The band recorded a bunch of cuts that didn’t make the film, including a near 12-minute cover of The Stooges ‘Fun House’, which they’ve shared to Bandcamp today.

The track was released in celebration of The Stooges’ 50th anniversary of their seminal record of the same name. All Bandcamp proceeds go to the Ron Asheton Foundation.

Check out ‘Fun House’ performed by Wylde Ratttz:

<a href="http://wylderatttz.bandcamp.com/track/fun-house" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Fun House by wylde ratttz</a>

The Stooges recently released an unearthed recording of the band’s iconic August 8th, 1970 gig at Michigan’s Goose Lake Festival. The recording marks the 50th anniversary of the last time The Stooges played with their original lineup.

The insane performance featured the lineup of Iggy Pop, guitarist Ron Asheton, drummer Scott Asheton and, for the last time, bassist Dave Alexander. The Stooges executed a performance of Fun House in its entirety.

“Not only is this the last ever performance of the original godhead Stooges lineup, but it is the ONLY known soundboard recording of said lineup,” Third Man Records said of the release. “Playing the entirety of their canonical 1970 masterpiece Fun House, the sound, the performance, everything about this record is revelatory.”

Check out The Stooges perform ‘T.V. Eye’ live at Goose Lake:

Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970 Tracklist

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘Loose’

3. ‘Down on the Street’

4. ‘T.V. Eye’

5. ‘Dirt’

6. ‘1970 (I Feel Alright)’

7. ‘Fun House’

8. ‘L.A. Blues’