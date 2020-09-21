Kyle Shutt, guitarist of stoner rock band The Sword, has revealed that Metallica’s Kirk Hammett posessed the best weed he’s ever smoked.

Shutt recently took part in an interview with Metal Injection, who posed the burning question, of all the artists who he’s seshed with, who had the best weed?

“Kirk Hammett,” Shutt revealed. “He had this shit called ‘Romulan’ one time, which was, probably, the best weed I ever smoked.”

Metallica and The Sword teamed up for the 2008 World Magnetic Tour. Shutt went on to relay a story about how The Sword bought a strain of weed called “God’s Gift” that was so potent, it wafted into the adjacent dressing room of Metallica, who had a no smoking policy.

“So we had this bag of ‘God’s Gift’; we weren’t even smoking it,” Shutt detailed. “We were just hanging out backstage, breaking it up, to take all the stems out. They came and knocked on our door like, ‘Hey guys, you know you can’t smoke in here, what are you doing?’ And we’re like, we’re not even smoking it, we’re just breaking it up,’ and they looked at the weed and they were like, ‘Wow… anyway, would you mind taking that outside?’”

Shutt went on to give an honourable mention to stoner rock counterparts Clutch, who ranked second place for the best sesh. “That goes without saying,” Shutt shared. “Those guys are made out of weed.”

The Clutch had the hallowed hookup for Willie Nelson’s Nashville weed dealer. “We bought an ounce of that Willie weed, not his brand, but this was the stuff that Willie would buy when he would roll through Nashville,” Clutch shared. Wow, that was incredible.”

