Kings of Leon have announced that The Temper Trap will support them as special guests on their upcoming Australian tour.

Beginning with a special regional show at Mildura Sporting Precinct in Victoria on Saturday, October 29th, the U.S. rockers will then visit Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth (see full dates below).

They’ll be joined for all dates by Melbourne indie rock favourites The Temper Trap. After making their breakthrough in 2009 with their debut album Conditions, which contained beloved anthem ‘Sweet Disposition’, the band released two more studio albums, 2012’s The Temper Trap and 2016’s Thick as Thieves, both of which topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

The band have remained popular in the years since, with ‘Sweet Disposition’ having a viral moment on TikTok, soundtracking over 100,000 videos on the video platform.

“We are thrilled that the acclaimed Australian band The Temper Trap will join Kings of Leon for their Australian tour this year,” Paul Dainty, CEO of TEG DAINTY, said. “It’s been 10 years since Kings of Leon were in Australia, fans should gear up for a fantastic night of music from these two highly regarded, multi-platinum-certified artists.”

Kings of Leon, meanwhile, should expect a warm welcome in Australia: in 2008, Only by the Night was the country’s best-selling album of the year. Their most recent album, When You See Yourself, also topped the ARIA Albums Chart last year.

Kings of Leon Australian 2022 Tour New Dates

Supported by The Temper Trap

Full ticket information available via TEG DAINTY

Saturday, October 29th

Mildura Sporting Precinct, Mildura, VIC

Monday, October 31st

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 2nd

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 5th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 6th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 9th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA