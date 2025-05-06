The Terrys have just announced their biggest national tour yet, hitting the road in support of their self-titled album, out Friday, July 11th.

Alongside the album release, they’ve dropped their new single “Catalonia Dream” and signed to the record label Westway Collective.

The Terrys’ biggest national headline tour to date will include stops in Meanjin/Brisbane, Tarndayna/Adelaide, Boorloo/Perth, Naarm/Melbourne, Eora/Sydney, Nipaluna/Hobart and Lutruwita/Forth (see full dates below).

The tranquil “Catalonia Dream” follows on from the feel-good “Stay Free” and “Once is Never Enough”, all of which will feature on their upcoming album.

Also this week, The Terrys took to social media to announce the departure of a band member.

“Dear our beloved Tezzas fans, as you may have noticed, Lukas hasn’t been around for a while. What started as a break from shows has led to Lukas stepping back from the band to take life in a new direction.”

The band’s live reputation continues to grow after selling out shows across Australia, the UK, EU, and NZ, and performing at major festivals like Beyond The Valley, Chasing Tides, Hay Park, Spaced Out Festival, Yours & Owls, NYE on the Hill, Rolling Sets, and Festival of the Sun. They also recently played the Too Turnt Up Weekender in Wagga Wagga and Albury.

Last year, The Terrys released their sophomore album Skate Pop, which debuted at #2 on the ARIA Album Chart.

The Terrys Australia Tour 2025 Tickets available at theterrysband.com