The Terrys are back with big news: a self-titled album is on the way.

Kicking off the year in style, the South Coast rockers have dropped the record’s second single, “Stay Free”—a blissful, feel-good track about laughing through life’s challenges and soaking up the good times.

Sharing the story behind the song, the band reflects:

“2024 was the most challenging year we’ve faced as a band yet. It was also easily the most fun we’ve ever had. On an average morning, The Terry’s would wake up feeling like a dropped meat pie. Asking the question, ‘Are the good times over already?’… next thing we knew, we come to onstage with all our mates, playing a sold-out show in a fancy city like Paris, or Wagga Wagga. We reckon life is often a laugh-or-cry situation. We choose to laugh and ‘Stay Free’ is our anthem for it. Oh yeah, it’s also our second single off our forthcoming self-titled album. 2025 is the year of the tezza’s baby!”

Building on their late 2024 performances at Beyond The Valley, Chasing Tides, and Hay Park, the band will head Over The Ditch to Mulubinba/Newcastle in February.

Last year, The Terrys released their sophomore album Skate Pop, which debuted at #2 on the ARIA Album Chart. The album also garnered a positive review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ, praising the band’s breezy pop-rock style.

“The breezy pop-rock of NSW South Coast five-piece The Terrys has won them a legion of fans since their 2020 formation, leading to a Number Three debut on the Aria Charts for first album True Colour,” we wrote.

“Skate Pop doesn’t deviate much from The Terrys’ formula of drinking brews, hanging with buds and smoking bud, although dashes of Eighties synth and a harmonica solo on the folksy ‘Favourite Place’ show the band are still capable of adding new colours to a crowd pleasing, if limited, palette.”

The Terrys’ “Stay Free” is out now.